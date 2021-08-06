NMDOH: 50% of 12-17 year-olds have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced that more than 50% of 12-17 year-olds have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 40% have completed their vaccination series. This comes as the highly contagious, delta variant spreads. NMDOH says in the last two weeks, cases across the country are up 131%, and deaths are up 65%.

“There is no question: vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19,” said DOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon in a news release. “We’re so pleased at the increasing vaccine rate among young people, and we encourage parents to schedule appointments at their primary care provider, ask questions, and schedule vaccinations for their children.”

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Public Education Department says vaccinated students exposed to COVID-19, who don’t show any symptoms, do not have to quarantine.

