NM making progress toward vaccination goal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state continues to make progress towards the goal of getting 60% of eligible residents vaccinated but still has a long way to go. The governor says if the state reaches 60% the state will reopen.

Right now, 43.2% of residents are fully vaccinated. Fifty-eight percent have gotten at least one shot. if everyone gets their second shot we will be very close to the gaol. Since the governor announced the reopening goal last Wednesday the state says 10,260 new people have signed up for vaccination. But the state would still need 32,000 more. The state says it has started outreach programs to encourage more people to get the vaccine.