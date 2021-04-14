NM health secretary to testify before US senators on vaccine rollout

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s health secretary is set to testify before U.S. Senators about sharing vaccine information with the public. Dr. Tracie Collins is scheduled to appear before a Senate subcommittee in a hearing called “Shot of Truth: Communicating Trusted Vaccine Information,” Thursday at 8 a.m. to talk about what had made New Mexico a leading state for vaccine rollout.

Dr. Collins is expected to talk about New Mexico’s efforts to put out accurate, timely information about the vaccine, to rural areas and communities of color. She will also address the state’s push to encourage more people to get the shot.

To watch the hearing, visit commerce.senate.gov/2021/4/shot-of-truth-communicating-trusted-vaccine-information.