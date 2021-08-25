NM Chamber of Commerce offers incentives for businesses with 70% vaccination rate

Vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is enlisting local businesses to get their employees vaccinated. They are launching a “COVID stops here” campaign.

Businesses can register with the chamber when their vaccination rate reaches at least 70 percent. They will then receive a media kit to help promote their designation as a safe workplace. Participating businesses will also be featured on the chamber’s website.

KRQE News 13 is reaching out to see if any businesses have already reached that mark and is waiting for a list. Businesses can register for the program on the state chamber of commerce website.

