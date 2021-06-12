Next five days crucial for state to meet its reopening goal

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is making a big push to get tens of thousands of New Mexicans fully vaccinated in the coming days to reach its reopening goal. State health officials said Saturday about 41,000 more New Mexicans need to be fully vaccinated by June 17 to get 60% of New Mexico vaccinated so the state can reopen by July 1.

This means people would need to get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the next five days. It’s a lofty goal as the state is currently administering an average of about 19,000 second doses per week, and about 2,000 of the J&J shot.

Still, the department of health believes it’s attainable. “If people really get out there and really make that effort. I think sometimes people think ‘oh, it’s too late,’ or ‘ I don’t have time,’ and we’re actually having longer hours this week until seven so that people can go and get their doses,” said Department of Health Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Pajaron.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, about 155,000 people who got their first shot still need to get their second. If all of those people get their booster, the state will have a more-than-66% vaccine rate by early July.