New Mexico woman hospitalized with blood clot after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman says she’s thankful to be alive after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s rare, but doctors found a potentially deadly blood clot in her brain just days after she got her shot. “I thought I was going to be fine and that it would help protect me and my family,” says Elizabeth Rodgers.

Rodgers says that wasn’t the case after she received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. “I felt like it was a death sentence,” Rodgers says. The 28-year-old got the shot on April 8 at a vaccine clinic in Los Lunas. She says she started experiencing side effects the next day that never went away. “It had been like nine or 10 days since I had the shot and I went into the E.R. and I told them what was going on because it was just constant horrible; Nausea, headaches, body aches a slight fever at one time,” Rodgers says.

After an MRI and CT scan, doctors discovered a blood clot. “It’s on the right side, in one of the central veins, central arteries, or something on the right side in my brain,” Rodgers said.

On April 13 federal health officials paused Johnson & Johnson vaccinations because of the rare cases of blood clots linked to the shots. “I didn’t think anything of it at first. I didn’t think it would happen to me and I guess the other people that had it didn’t think it would happen to them,” Rodgers says.

While Rodgers is recovering, she says it was a frustrating and scary situation. “It’s a hard transition from being healthy and doing your day-to-day stuff to all of a sudden being in the hospital from the vaccine that you thought was going to protect you,” Rodgers says.

Rodgers encourages everyone to do their research when choosing a vaccine. “I just want people to be aware and not jump on the train of what they think is best right away,” she says. Rodgers says she will be released from the hospital Friday.