New Mexico VA expanding vaccinations to veterans, their caregivers and spouses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico VA Health Care System announced Monday they will be expanding who they are vaccinating. The department says they will continue to vaccinate veterans but opening up the following groups, as long as vaccine supply is available:

Spouses of a Veteran

Caregivers of a Veteran

Widowers of a Veteran

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits (CHAMPVA)

Anyone who served in the U.S. military – Reservists, National Guard and Coast Guard, who are retired or never activated

All categories of Veterans regardless of Character of Discharge

The department says you can sign up by going to the VA.gov site, click on the “vaccine information page” under the “sign up now” button, fill out the questionnaire, and then you will be contacted to schedule an appointment. The department said you can also call 505-265-1711 extensions 2910, 2912, 3915, and 3916 to schedule an appointment or for more information, contact the Raymond G. Murphy VA Public Affairs Office at 505-265-1711 ext. 6217.