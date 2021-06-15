New Mexico United to begin offering vaccine incentives at games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United, Somos Unidos Foundation, and Western Sky Community Care are offering new incentives for fans who get vaccinated at upcoming games. Western Sky bought an entire section of tickets for Wednesday night and will donate them to any company that wants to get employees vaccinated at the match.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at a game will get a $25 gift card for United gear, in addition to the $100 incentive from the state. The new incentives begin at tomorrow’s game against San Antonio FC at Isotopes Park.