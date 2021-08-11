New Mexico Tech enacts interim COVID-19 vaccine, testing policy

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Aug. 31, New Mexico Tech will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or COVID-19 surveillance testing. The school announced the interim policy as something they hope will bring an “added level of protection for the health of students, staff, faculty, and visitors without mandating vaccination.”

During the school’s board of regents emergency meeting held on Aug. 9, the board members expressed their support for the science that supports COVID-19 vaccinations. According to a press release, the school did not want to mandate that everyone on campus had to get vaccinated at this time, but students and staff are strongly encouraged to do so.

The release states that this policy is subject to change in accordance with new CDC mandates and guidelines. For more information, visit their website at NMT.edu.

