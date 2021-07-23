New Mexico rural health clinics to receive funds to increase vaccine efforts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rural health clinics in New Mexico are set to receive nearly $250,000 in federal funding to help with vaccine outreach. The money came from a $100 million initiative from the New Mexico Department of Health and Human Services.

The money is to help clinics develop and implement vaccine outreach and confidence efforts. The goal is to get more people vaccinated in traditionally medically underserved rural communities.

Federal education officials also have approved New Mexico’s spending plan for recovery aid, clearing the way for another $327 million to be distributed to the state. The money is intended to help the state Education Department sustain safe operation of schools and boost learning opportunities, particularly for students who have been most affected by the pandemic.

