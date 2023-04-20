SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s another booster shot available for individuals over 65 years old and people with compromised immune systems. Eligible New Mexicans can get the booster if it’s been at least four months since their last COVID-19 shot.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved another round of boosters for high-risk adults, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). Now, those New Mexicans can get another free booster. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that one dose of the bivalent (Omicron) vaccine is enough for most people.

“We urge New Mexicans to stay current with their COVID-19 vaccinations and especially encourage those who are over 65 years and those with weakened immune systems to get the additional booster shot available for them,” New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a news release. “We are all ready to move on from the pandemic and the best way to do that is to get vaccinated to help protect both the vaccinated person and those around them by limiting the spread of the virus.”

The DOH says that only about 20% of New Mexicans who can get the Omicron booster have gotten it. So, they are urging New Mexicans to get a booster even though many COVID-19-related community efforts are no longer in effect.

The latest booster is available for people aged 65+ who have gone four or more months without a COVID-19 shot. It’s also available for immunocompromised adults who have gone two or more months without a COVID-19 shot. Shots for immunocompromised children may be available, depending on what vaccines the child has already received.

Eligible individuals can sign up for a free vaccine appointment online at vaccineNM.org. You can also call 1-855-600-3453 (option 3, option 9 for Spanish).

At-home COVID-19 tests are also still available for free while supplies last. You can order those at https://accesscovidtests.org/. or https://www.covid.gov/tests.