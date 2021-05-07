New Mexico continues push to get students vaccinated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is the last day for students to take advantage of Student Vaccination Week. The New Mexico Department of Health hopes they will, saying there are big incentives for students to get the shot.

All week long, students across the state were given priority to get online and make an appointment to get the vaccine. Albuquerque Public Schools is hoping to see a big chunk of their students vaccinated before the summer hits and before the next school year.

Officials say students getting vaccinated makes it safer to return to the classroom and will eliminate the need to quarantine if a vaccinated student gets exposed. This gives students more quality time with their teachers that they’ve missed out on during the pandemic.

“Just like for adults, if we’re exposed and we’re vaccinated we don’t have to quarantine unless we show symptoms. And so for our students, especially this age group that will expand their learning opportunities,” said APS Chief of Operations Gabriella Blakey.

Students can still sign up on Friday. However, if they miss this opportunity, APS is already working to put together vaccination events during the last week of school.

They will be pairing it with meal pickups to hopefully make it easier for parents to bring their kids in. Right now, the vaccine is not required, but it will be added to their records so staff can keep track of who has been vaccinated. Anyone under the age of 18 must get parental consent to sign up.