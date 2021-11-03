New Mexico announces kids ages 5 to 11 now can now receive COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and the Public Education Department have announced that children ages five to 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control already approved the vaccine federally.

According to a press release from NMDOH, a dose of Pfizer for children ages five to 11 contains one-third of the amount of active ingredient in comparison to the adult dose. After a child receives their initial dose of the vaccine, they would then receive their second dose after 21 days or more.

“This is great news for New Mexico public schools, where the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a real concern,” said Public Education Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus in the press release. “This means our elementary school students can now be protected from the dangers of COVID-19 just as their older siblings, parents, grandparents and teachers are already. We welcome these safe vaccines and urge parents to get them into children’s arms as quickly as possible to keep young children healthy and to avoid further community spread.”

NMDOH encourages residents to schedule their vaccines and booster shots with their primary care physicians. This can also be done by visiting the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system at vaccinenm.org.

Parents can visit the website vaccinenm.org/kids to add dependents to their existing vaccine scheduling profile. For scheduling assistance for New Mexicans without internet access, call 1-855-600-3453.