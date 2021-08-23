New Mexicans react to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine getting FDA approval

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vaccine hesitancy has been a major roadblock to getting more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus. A lot of people said they were waiting to get vaccinated until the FDA approves it. Now, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been fully approved.

Some people say they feel good about Pfizer getting full authorization, but others say they still aren’t sure how much they trust it. “I don’t know how real or how good the FDA is, how legit they are,” said Richard Chandler.

On the other side of things, Paul Stratakos says, “I got it a while ago. I got the Pfizer and I feel the same way. I wasn’t worried about it but it’s nice to hear…it’s comforting.”

According to a research project from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 3% of adults who say they are waiting to get the shot, plan to get vaccinated within the next three months. But four in ten adults in the “wait and see” group say they are likely to wait more than a year before getting vaccinated.

Parker Engel says “I think at this point it goes deeper than just coronavirus, but people are so polarized in their opinions anyways, they’re not going to be quick to change.”

This new approval is expected to open the door for new vaccine requirements by public and private businesses.

The FDA is also already allowing emergency use of the third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people with weakened immune systems. The Pfizer vaccine is still under emergency use authorization for 12 to 15-year-olds. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are also still being used under emergency use authorization.