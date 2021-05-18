Nearly 5K New Mexico kids have received initial COVID-19 vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are 4,675 New Mexico kids ages 12 to 15 who have received their initial dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting that there are 11,516 kids ages 12 to 15 in the state.

So far, more than 21,000 kids have registered to receive the vaccine. The Department of Health began vaccinating that age group on Thursday following the decision of the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine for administration to 12 to 15-year-olds.

Nationally, 600,000 kids of this age group have received their first shot. Parents can register their children on the state’s vaccine website.