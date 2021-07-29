Names of fourth round of ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners released

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the names of the fourth Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes winners Thursday afternoon. The names of confirmed winners for the Friday, July 23 drawing are:
- Trinnie Martinez of Espanola
- Roslyn Pursley of Albuquerque
- Rita Plattor of Artesia
- Cheri Hamilton of Las Cruces
Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH. The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next successive $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible.
The last $1 million drawing will happen on July 30. The grand prize drawing of $5 million will be held in early August according to NMDOH.