Names of fourth round of ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners released

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the names of the fourth Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes winners Thursday afternoon. The names of confirmed winners for the Friday, July 23 drawing are:

  • Trinnie Martinez of Espanola
  • Roslyn Pursley of Albuquerque
  • Rita Plattor of Artesia
  • Cheri Hamilton of Las Cruces

Each winner will be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the NMDOH. The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next successive $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible.

The last $1 million drawing will happen on July 30. The grand prize drawing of $5 million will be held in early August according to NMDOH.

