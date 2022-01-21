More nursing home residents receiving COVID-19 booster

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More people living and working in the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities are getting their COVID booster shot. The Aging and Long-Term Services Department says 86 percent of workers and 73 percent of residents have received their booster.

These facilities were among those to get the first doses of the COVID vaccine because of their higher risk of complications. That also means their immunity waned first.

Overall 19 percent of New Mexico’s COVID deaths have been from long and short-term care facilities. They were much higher when a vaccine was not available. Since the initial vaccination effort, the deaths there have been minimal.