Moderna vaccine doses will not be available at Eddy Co. clinic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An upcoming vaccine clinic in Eddy County will not have the Moderna shot because of demand. County officials say they have seen more requests for the Moderna vaccine lately so they won’t have any available at its Monday clinic.

Doses of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be on hand. Officials expect to have more Moderna shots available for its next clinic on December 6.

