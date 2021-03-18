Mobile vaccine clinics prove to be a success

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Community leaders say the state’s mobile vaccine clinics are a big success. “When they started backing up they just parked people in the spaces, made sure their registration was good, and got them in and out,” said Police Chief Tim Thornton.

The New Mexico Department of Health teamed up with the National Guard for their second trip to Hatch Thursday, giving out 200 shots. That’s on top of 200 distributed last week. The police chief says mobile clinics are a critical resource for the rural community.

“We have large populations of people that may not be able to get the same care that they would in Las Cruces or in some of the larger populations. So, anytime we can bring the resources to them, they’re a lot more likely to go take advantage of that,” said Chief Thornton.

He says the DOH was efficient, and there were no problems getting people through the line quickly.