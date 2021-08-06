Latest ‘Vax 2 the Max’ winners announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, the state announced the latest winners of the Vax to the Max sweepstakes. Each winner gets $250,000.
Their names are Neva Schmeckpeper of Albuquerque, Christopher Cavazos from Las Vegas, Robing Bilbro from Las Cruces, and Genevie Garcia from Roswell. The grand prize drawing of $5 million happens on Saturday.