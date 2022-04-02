ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate continues over whether or not city leaders be allowed to implement a vaccine mandate for city employees. City councilors say no, and they’re working to block that from happening in the future.

There was never a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees and the city council wants to make sure there won’t be one in the future. In January, the mayor tried to implement a vaccine mandate for all city employees, but it never went through.

Now, the council has been debating on this four months later with council members talking about blocking any future COVID vaccine mandates at the meeting on April 21.

During that meeting, Councilor Klarissa Peña said, “I agree that, you know, I think people should have the right to, you know, decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not. But when we take away that ability and that flexibility into the future not knowing what the future holds, that’s just a little concerning.”

During that meeting, the council voted five to four, banning any future mandates.

The mayor has since vetoed that decision. In a tweet, he said, “council needs to be flexible to keep employees and the community safe.”

Now, the resolution approved by the council is just for the COVID-19 vaccine. Council members want to make it clear, should there ever be another global health crisis, they would address a mandate for that crisis then.

The city council will discuss the mayor’s veto at the next meeting on Monday, April 4 at 5:00 p.m.