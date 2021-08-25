Is New Mexico’s vaccine incentive working?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vaccinations have picked up in New Mexico this month. While there may be many factors behind it, the state’s $100 incentive program doesn’t hurt. During a press conference on Wednesday, Doctor David Scrase, New Mexico Department of Health’s acting secretary, said the state has seen a 30-36% increase in vaccines per day in August compared to July.

From July 1 to August 1, the day before the incentive program started, there were about 94,379 shots administered in the state. The state already passed that from August 2 to Wednesday with about 99,328 shots. That all shakes out to about 32% more shots per day in August so far than in July. However, the bump in vaccinations isn’t only because of the $100 incentive program.

“I think it’s a combination of the hundred dollar incentive and also the concern about the delta virus,” said Dr. Laura Parajon, NMDOH deputy secretary, during a press conference on Wednesday. New vaccine requirements for employees and the Pfizer vaccine receiving full FDA approval. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey shows 31% of adults would be more likely to get the vaccine after FDA approval.

The number of shots given in August does not directly translate to the number of people who received $100. That’s because some could’ve gotten two shots within the incentive period and because people have to opt into the incentive program. As of Wednesday, only 31,527 people have opted into the incentive program, according to NMDOH. That puts the state on the hook for a little more than $3 million.

The $100 incentive ends on Tuesday, August 31. On Wednesday Dr. Scrase said there are no plans for another incentive program to come around.