New Mexico vaccine sweepstakes offers $10M in total winnings

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has announced an incentive program that is making $10 million in total prize money as well as additional prizes and awards available throughout the summer to residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. To be eligible for the cash sweepstakes, New Mexicans who receive or have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations need to opt in to register and verify their personal and vaccine information for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes online.

Vaccinated New Mexicans who opt into the sweepstakes will be part of five weekly drawings that begin in the middle of June. According to a press release from the governor’s office, each weekly drawing will award one winner $250,000 from each of New Mexico’s four public health regions for a total of $1 million in cash prizes each week.

A grand prize of $5 million will be awarded to one winner at the end of the sweepstakes in early August. Additionally, starting next week, New Mexicans who receive their vaccinations through providers who have partnered with the state’s registration system will be eligible to win various prizes.

These winners will be selected at random with prizes including:

One of 18 in-state “staycation” travel packages that range from $600 to $1,100 including four nights of accommodations and gift cards to local businesses and experiences

Fishing and hunting licenses

Annual day-use passes for New Mexico State Parks

Day-use passes for New Mexico state museums and cultural sites

Also, starting next week the state reports the New Mexico Lottery will bring 10 prize wheels to providers who have partnered with the state registration system. Sites will be spread across the state.

Residents who receive vaccinations at these sites will be eligible for a chance to win various prizes like New Mexico Lottery tickets. According to the press release, winners will be required to show their CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card upon claiming their prize.

Non-winning entries in the sweepstakes will carry over from one weekly drawing to the next drawing. A person may not win more than one $250,000 regional drawing and all eligible participants will be eligible for the final $5 million drawing.

To be eligible to win a prize, the state reports that individuals must be at least 18-years-old and a resident of New Mexico. Employees of the New Mexico Lottery and the Office of the Governor, and any state employees appointed by the governor, and any members of these employees’ households are not eligible to participate.

Full rules and regulations for Vax 2 the Max are available online.