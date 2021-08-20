Healthcare workers protesting new vaccine mandate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday morning, healthcare workers protested outside the roundhouse against the governor’s new vaccine mandate. Under the order, all workers in hospitals, rehab centers, and nursing homes have to receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine by Aug. 27.

While a majority of healthcare workers are already vaccinated, this group says many have their reasons for not wanting to get the shot. They say research shows of the unvaccinated, three out of four will walk off the job before getting a vaccine.

The group says safety with patients is always a top priority, but their personal choice should not be taken away. “We believe you should be able to choose to take it or not. As a nurse, I have chosen to vaccinate my children but want to be given the choice to get this shot or not. We are not anti-vax, we are pro-choice,” local nurse Hollie Ortiz said.