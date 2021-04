SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She got it at Desert Sage Academy in Santa Fe Friday afternoon to receive the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

She said she was relieved to get it and used the opportunity to encourage other New Mexicans to get vaccinated. She added the state is on the path to herd immunity. Currently, 1,124,908 doses of the vaccine have been administered in New Mexico.