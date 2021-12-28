Game postponed on first day new vaccine rules to be enforced at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, Dec. 28 was supposed to be the first day the University of New Mexico’s new vaccine rules were to be enforced at The Pit. However, just as fans were about to start entering the arena to see the Lobo women, the game was postponed.

The game was supposed to be the first run-though for the new vaccines rules but now Lobo fans will have to keep waiting. Fans were supposed to either show proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test however, the game against San José State was postponed due to COVID issues on the Spartans’ roster.

“It’s a big blow to our student-athletes. They really want to play these games obviously. It’s a big blow to our fanbase who look forward to coming to The Pit even under the current circumstances,” said David Williams, UNM Athletics Deputy AD.

The doors were scheduled to open at 12:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. tip-off. This is a change from the venue’s previous routine of opening 30 minutes before tip-off.

The university announced the new rules last week following a recent surge of the omicron variant in New Mexico. The men’s basketball game was supposed to take place on Tuesday against Colorado State but was postponed due to COVID exposure.