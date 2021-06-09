Free childcare offered for New Mexicans getting vaccinated, recovering from vaccination

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Early Childhood Education & Care Department has announced that two of the largest childcare providers in the state are offering free child care to parents and caregivers getting vaccinated against COVID-19 or are recovering from vaccination. This offer is available now through July.

In a press release from the department, KinderCare and La Petite Academy will be offering free drop-in appointments to those who need childcare support in order to get vaccinated or are recovering from vaccination side effects. The free child care initiative is part of a nationwide vaccine incentive program.

KinderCare has four locations in Albuquerque while La Petite Academy has 14 locations in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, and Santa Fe.

Parents and caregivers can make a drop-in appointment at a New Mexico KinderCare or La Petite Academy location by doing the following:

Call KinderCare at 866-337-3105 or visit kindercare.com/lp/vaccine-free-day for details

Call La Petite Academy at 833-459-3557 or visit learningcaregroup.com/vaccine-care-faq for details

KinderCare will be offering the incentive until July 2 while Learning Care Group, which operates La Petite Academy will offer it until July 4.