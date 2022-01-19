FEMA offering multiple vaccine events for kids around the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is offering multiple vaccine events for kids around the state. In Albuqureque, the Los Padillas and Thomas Bell community centers will host an event as well as the New Mexico State Police station later this week. FEMA is offering events in Dona Ana, Chaves, Taos and Colfax counties.

Walk-ins are welcomed but registration is encouraged. The following are the dates, locations and times of vaccination clinics around the state:

Albuquerque

January 19-21: Los Padillas Community Center located at 2117 Los Padillas Rd. SW ABQ, NM 87105 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

January 22: Thomas Bell Community Center located at 3001 University Blvd. SE ABQ, NM 87106 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

January 23: New Mexico State Police Station located at 2501 Carlisle Blvd. NE ABQ, NM 87110 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chaves County

January 19: Hagerman Municipal Schools located at 406 N Cambridge Ave., Hagerman, NM 88232 from 10 a.m. to 6p.m.

January 20: Lake Arthur Municipal Schools located at 700 Broadway St., Lake Arthur, NM 88253 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 21: Dexter High School located at 100 N Lincoln Ave., Dexter, NM 88230 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 22-23: Eastern New Mexico University located at 52 University Blvd., Roswell, NM 88203 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dona Ana County

January 19: Butterfield Community Center located at 9350 Smith Ln., Las Cruces, NM 88012 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 20-21: Del Cerro Community Center located at 180 La Fe Ave., Vado, NM 8801 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

January 22-23: Organ Mountain High School located at 5700 Mesa Grande Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88011 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Taos and Colfax counties