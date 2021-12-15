Expo New Mexico averaging 300 COVID vaccinations a day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fairgrounds is still serving as a mass vaccination site averaging about 300 patients a day. People didn’t have to wait long to get their shots. State officials say people are having a difficult time scheduling an appointment right now, with many trying to get their booster.

They’re reminding everyone that walk-ins are welcome. “We have a lot shorter wait times, a lot more organization here, anyone coming out you can expect to be in and out pretty quickly,” said Mariah Chavez, vaccination site lead.

There has been some hesitancy when it comes to mixing and matching vaccines but the state says it’s safe to do so.