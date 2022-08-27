ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Hope For All” mobile tour stopped by Albuquerque on Saturday to educate the Latino community about the coronavirus vaccine and booster shots. Only 55% of Latinos in New Mexico are fully-vaccinated, compared to 65% of white people in the state.

Those numbers rank near the bottom in the U.S., according to a July report. The Esperanza Hope For All Tour wants to change that. They’re touring communities to let them know vaccines and boosters are both safe and effective.

“We just want to spread awareness and have everyone get vaccinated,” said Diana Ordonez, member of the Vaccine with Confidence committee. “Right now, there is about 60% of the population that is vaccinated, but we have a really low percentage here in New Mexico of children that are not vaccinated.”

The state department of health says that less than 2% of kids between the age of six months and four years old in New Mexico are fully-vaccinated. For kids five through 11, it’s 33%. Sixty-one percent of kids 12 through 17 are fully-vaccinated.