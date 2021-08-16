End date for August $100 incentive announced

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced in a press release Monday they will be running a second round of $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives. This is part of the program Stay Ahead New Mexico.

To be eligible, New Mexicans will need to have received their first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine between August 2 and 31. People will need to register online by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10 to be included.

You do not need to have scheduled your vaccine appointments through the state’s vaccine site. The release states any New Mexican can receive their vaccine from any provider in the state.

Only one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.

New Mexicans can also call 1-855-600-3453 for assistance with registering for the incentive.

Officials say the funds for the $100 incentive come from the federal American Rescue Plan. New Mexicans under the age of 18 will not receive the incentive directly. Their parents or guardians will be required to provide permission and the parent or guardian will receive the incentive.