Efforts to vaccinate Afghan refugees at Holloman AFB complete

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Efforts to vaccinate refugees from Afghanistan at Holloman Air Force Base are complete. Video shows more than 3,900 Afghan refugees arriving at the base. Officials with Operation Allies say all are required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as well as measles and other diseases.
Officials say refugees have gone through a multi-layer screening and vetting process through the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. Refugees will eventually be resettled with about 300 of them are coming to New Mexico.