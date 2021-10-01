Efforts to vaccinate Afghan refugees at Holloman AFB complete

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Efforts to vaccinate refugees from Afghanistan at Holloman Air Force Base are complete. Video shows more than 3,900 Afghan refugees arriving at the base. Officials with Operation Allies say all are required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as well as measles and other diseases.

Related coverage

Officials say refugees have gone through a multi-layer screening and vetting process through the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. Refugees will eventually be resettled with about 300 of them are coming to New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES