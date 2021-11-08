Deadline approaching to activate COVID vaccine incentive cards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans have until the end of the week to activate their $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive cards. Those cards went to those who completed their vaccinations between June 14 to June 17 or August 2 to August 31.

You have six months from the date the card was issued to activate it, otherwise, the money will be forfeited. The New Mexico Department of Health says those with questions can e-mail covid.vaccines@state.nm.us. They also say that technical support for the incentive program ends on November 12.

