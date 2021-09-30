Data shows 156 New Mexico nurses are unvaccinated

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New data reveals a better idea of how many nurses are not fully vaccinated. Next week is the deadline for health care workers to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or they could be out of a job.

State health officials say one percent or 156 nurses are unvaccinated. That’s out of more than 15,000 nurses in the state. No word on how many doctors and other hospital staff remain unvaccinated.

NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase says while this is a small number, other nurses would still have to pick up some slack. He says the same could still be true if their coworker got COVID-19. “But then I think the other question is what happens if we go back a month and take the larger number of unvaccinated health care workers and just have them work in hospitals, they get COVID and they’re out for two weeks, three weeks, four weeks or longer. So that has an impact as well,” Dr. Scrase said.

Hospitals in New York are bracing for the impact of their vaccination mandate. About 16% of hospital workers there are not fully vaccinated meaning more than 83,000 are at risk of losing their jobs.