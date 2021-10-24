CVS encouraging to schedule ahead for COVID booster shots

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – CVS is now offering booster shots for eligible New Mexicans following CDC approval Thursday. The company is encouraging people to schedule ahead of time to ensure appointment times and the preferred vaccine shot is available.

Those who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will have to wait six months after their second dose, while those who the Johnson & Johnson will have to wait two months.

