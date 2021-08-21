COVID vaccine clinic held at local community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of the governor’s updated health order, Bernalillo County hosted another COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday. The event at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center had about 200 people signed up for appointments.

People could get the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot. They also had Pfizer vaccines available for kids 12 and older as they head back to school. In addition, the clinic was providing a third, booster shot for those who are immuno-compromised.

“We’re glad to be able to be a part of the booster process, making sure that everyone in our community and our state is safe from COVID-19 and the spread of COVID-19,” said Richard Clark, Director of Emergency Management for Bernalillo County.