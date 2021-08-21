COVID vaccine clinic held at local community center

Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of the governor’s updated health order, Bernalillo County hosted another COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday. The event at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center had about 200 people signed up for appointments.

People could get the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot. They also had Pfizer vaccines available for kids 12 and older as they head back to school. In addition, the clinic was providing a third, booster shot for those who are immuno-compromised.

“We’re glad to be able to be a part of the booster process, making sure that everyone in our community and our state is safe from COVID-19 and the spread of COVID-19,” said Richard Clark, Director of Emergency Management for Bernalillo County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES