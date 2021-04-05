How do I register for the COVID vaccine now that it’s available to New Mexicans?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – All New Mexicans 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, April 5 according to the New Mexico Department of Health. NMDOH reports it will continue to prioritize vaccine invitation for Phase 1A, New Mexicans 75 and older, and New Mexicans 60 and older with a chronic condition.

How to Register for a COVID Vaccine

To register for a COVID vaccine, you need to create your account on the Department of Health’s vaccine website https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/. Once you’re logged in, click Schedule your Appointment. You do not need an Event Code; select a city, then location, date, and time slot if there is one available base on your selections.

Story continues below

According to a news release, NMDOH has moved into the final distribution phase because providers in some parts of the state are no longer able to fill appointments within Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C. Also, New Mexicans 75 and older who are registered online will no longer need event codes to schedule vaccine appointments. Seniors will now receive invitations to schedule appointments.

Seniors will log in to vaccinenm.org using their confirmation code and date of birth and schedule an appointment at a time and location that is convenient for them. An event code will not be required however, they will still need to make an appointment to receive their vaccine.