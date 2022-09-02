NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Friday a COVID-19 vaccine booster designed to protect against the original virus as well as the BA.5 Omicron subvariant will be available by next week to health care providers across the state. An NMDOH press release says that this variant is the most common form of COVID in the state.

The release states the new boosters will be a single dose and people who have previously completed a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as those who have had one or two booster doses. Omicron boosters can only be given if it has been at least two months since a person’s most recent vaccination.