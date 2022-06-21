NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday that children aged six months through four years old are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement comes from the approval the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made this week.

“After holding our collective breath for more than two years, we are thrilled to reach the milestone of vaccine eligibility for the littlest members of our families! As I’ve often said, vaccinating everyone provides the best defense against serious outcomes related to COVID-19,” said DOH Acting Cabinet Secretary Dr. David R. Scrase in a news release. “I am enormously relieved to offer my grandchildren this critical tool, and no doubt join so many others in celebrating this long-awaited day.”

Parents can register their children or dependents for vaccination by scheduling online at VaccineNM.org. NMDOH also says parents can contact their provider/pharmacy to check for appointments, vaccinations are free.

NMDOH reports that pre-ordered doses of Moderna (two-dose primary series) and Pfizer (three-dose primary series) vaccines started arriving in New Mexico Monday.