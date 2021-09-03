COVID-19 vaccines available at mobile school events

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There will be nine mobile vaccination events around New Mexico next week. They take place at schools starting Tuesday. Pojoaque High School and the University of New Mexico will host the first two.

The rest of the week, they’ll expand to Santa Fe, Mora and Tucumcari. The focus of these clinics is for students old enough to get the vaccine but anyone can get one. Those under 18 do need a parent consent form. The following are the dates, times, and locations of the events:

Tuesday, September 7

UNM Student Union located at 301 Cornell Dr. NE in Albuquerque; 10 am to 2 pm

Pojoaque High School located at 1274 State Road 502W in Santa Fe; 10 am to 3 pm

Wednesday, September 8

ACE Leadership Center located at 1240 Bellamah Ave. NW in Albuquerque; 12 pm to 4 p.m.

South Valley School located at 3426 Blake Road SW in Albuquerque; 7:30 am to 11 am

UNM Student Union located at 301 Cornell Dr. NE in Albuquerque; 10 am to 2 pm

McCurdy High School located at 515 Camino Arbolera in Espanola; 10 am to 3 pm

Mesaland Community College located at 911 S. 10th St. in Tucumcari; 9 am to 5 pm

Thursday, September 9

Santa Fe School for the Deaf at the James A. Little entrance in Santa Fe; 9:30 am to 12 pm

Friday, September 10