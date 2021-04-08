COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling available for New Mexicans 60 years and older

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced people who are 60 years and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Users will need to log in to https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/ using their confirmation code and date of birth. Then, they will be able to select an appointment near their area.
Event codes for New Mexicans 60 and older are no longer required, according to NMDOH. “We are pleased to offer increased scheduling flexibility for our seniors,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release. “And in the coming weeks, we intend to offer self-scheduling for all New Mexicans 16 years and older.”
NMDOH reports if a user does not find an aviable appointment immediately, check back at a later time. Providers will be updating their appointment schedules routinely.