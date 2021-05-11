COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s free stuff you can get with proof of vaccination

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, New Mexico reached a milestone with 60% of New Mexicans having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, some companies want to reward those who’ve been vaccinated with freebies and offers after getting their shot.

New Mexico United

New Mexico United announced its ‘Get A Shot, Get A Ticket’ initiative. Any fan who gets their first COVID vaccination will get a pair of free tickets to one of their first two home matches. United asks you to bring your vaccination card to the United office or email a photo of it to them. For more information, visit newmexicoutd.com/news_article/show.

Budweiser

Budweiser is giving a free beer to anyone 21 years and older who gets their COVID vaccination and sends them proof on ABeerOnBud.com. People will also have to register at the company’s mycooler.com website. This promotion ends on May 16, or while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive for anyone who receives the COVID-19 vaccine; free doughnuts through the end of the year. Now through December 31, anyone with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day,” the company said. The free treat is available nationwide with no purchase necessary.

Sam Adams

Samuel Adams Beer launched their #ShotForSam with a vaccine incentive. The first 10,000 people who post evidence that they’ve been vaccinated, like a photo of their bandaged arm post-shot or their vaccine card, on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ShotForSam will be rewarded $7 through Cash App. You must be 21 years or older. This promotion lasts until May 15.

Drop

The e-commerce company Drop will offer $50 in credit to people who post a selfie while getting vaccinated. Share your selfie on Instagram with the hashtag #DropCOVID and tag @JoinDrop. In 24 hours, you’ll get a unique code to enter in your Profile when you download the Drop app.