COVID-19 testing schedule for APS teachers and staff released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 testing schedule for Albuquerque Public Schools teachers and staff has been released. This Thursday, full-service testing begins at APS’s Lincoln Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s for those who are required to test weekly. APS estimates that there are approximately 4,000 unvaccinated staff members. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccine providers are now giving Pfizer booster doses to eligible patients. An appointment can be scheduled online through the state’s website.

