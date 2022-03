(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of March 18 reached 970,343 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 79.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.4% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of March 17, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#33. Roosevelt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (6,651 fully vaccinated)

— 48.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (92 total deaths)

— 46.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,930 (4,982 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#32. Torrance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (6,136 fully vaccinated)

— 43.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (52 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,230 (2,664 total cases)

— 30.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#30. Lea County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (28,709 fully vaccinated)

— 42.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (318 total deaths)

— 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,971 (19,168 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#29. Catron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (1,460 fully vaccinated)

— 40.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (13 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,710 (413 total cases)

— 52.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#28. Eddy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (24,441 fully vaccinated)

— 40.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (265 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,051 (16,983 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#27. Quay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (3,521 fully vaccinated)

— 39.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 594 (49 total deaths)

— 75.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,052 (1,985 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#26. Otero County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (30,584 fully vaccinated)

— 35.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (180 total deaths)

— 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,716 (13,306 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#25. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (1,866 fully vaccinated)

— 34.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (15 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,192 (779 total cases)

— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#24. Curry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (22,702 fully vaccinated)

— 33.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (184 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,604 (12,534 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#23. De Baca County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (817 fully vaccinated)

— 33.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (5 total deaths)

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,609 (570 total cases)

— 32.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#22. Harding County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (302 fully vaccinated)

— 31.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)

— 88.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,960 (81 total cases)

— 47.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#21. Hidalgo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (2,157 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (14 total deaths)

— 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,869 (1,086 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#20. Lincoln County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (10,355 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (64 total deaths)

— 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,431 (5,173 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#19. Valencia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (41,546 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (253 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,031 (18,429 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#18. Colfax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (6,873 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (64 total deaths)

— 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,224 (2,415 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#17. Socorro County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (9,608 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (86 total deaths)

— 52.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,726 (3,781 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#16. Mora County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (2,627 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (16 total deaths)

— 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,678 (754 total cases)

— 32.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#15. Cibola County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (16,027 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 667 (178 total deaths)

— 96.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,953 (6,923 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#14. San Miguel County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (16,578 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (52 total deaths)

— 43.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,102 (5,756 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#13. Grant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (16,533 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (80 total deaths)

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,506 (6,616 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#12. Sierra County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (6,616 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (70 total deaths)

— 91.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,729 (2,021 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#11. Guadalupe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (2,651 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (17 total deaths)

— 16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,581 (1,100 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#10. Doña Ana County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (136,428 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (719 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,692 (62,605 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#9. San Juan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (78,578 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 591 (733 total deaths)

— 74.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,649 (40,471 total cases)

— 32.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#8. Bernalillo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (435,069 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (1,711 total deaths)

— 25.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,487 (145,923 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#7. Sandoval County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (94,165 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (390 total deaths)

— 21.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,645 (33,231 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#6. Luna County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (15,287 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (122 total deaths)

— 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,188 (6,683 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#5. McKinley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (48,656 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 806 (575 total deaths)

— 137.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,968 (25,669 total cases)

— 46.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#4. Rio Arriba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (26,646 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (129 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,938 (9,706 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#3. Los Alamos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (13,855 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (13 total deaths)

— 80.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,940 (2,700 total cases)

— 43.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#2. Santa Fe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (107,511 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (259 total deaths)

— 49.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,653 (28,047 total cases)

— 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#1. Taos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (23,901 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (89 total deaths)

— 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,160 (5,288 total cases)

— 34.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico