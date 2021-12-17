City partners with Best Buy Drugs for flu, COVID vaccination clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is partnering with a local pharmacy for COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The department and Best Buy Drugs are holding the clinics from December 20 through the end of the month. The first is at Palo Duro Senior Center on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
According to a news release from the city, the following are the dates and locations of the shot clinics:
- Dec. 20, 2021, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Palo Duro Senior Center located at 5221 Palo Duro Dr. NE 87110
- Dec. 21, 2021, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bear Canyon Senior Center located at 4645 Pitt St., NE 87111
- Dec. 22, 2021, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Los Volcanes Senior Center located at 6500 Los Volcanes Rd. NW, 87121
- Dec. 23, 2021, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Barelas Senior Center located at 714 7th St. SW, 87102
- Dec. 27, 2021, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center located at 501 Elizabeth St. SE, 87123
- Dec. 28, 2021, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Valley Senior Center located at 3825 4th St. NW, 87107
- Dec. 29, 2021, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Domingo Baca Senior Center located at 7521 Carmel Ave. NE, 87113
- Dec. 29, 2021, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Highland Senior Center located at 131 Monroe St. NE, 87108