City offers appointment-free COVID-19 vaccines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is offering appointment-free COVID vaccines. the city partnered with FEMA for a series of pop-up clinics around town. Right now, they are set up near Gibson and San Mateo behind the shopping center.

Anyone can walk or drive up and get vaccinated while supplies last, and it does not matter whether you are registered through the state portal. “Really the opportunity is there if you want the vaccine, there are absolutely resources to get it, we try to strategically select locations that would serve as many people as conveniently as possible,” said Ava Montoya with the city.

According to a news release, the sites will have the Moderna vaccine available for anyone 18 and older. The clinic runs through this Saturday. The clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following are the clinic locations and event dates:

Cesar Chavez Community Center located at 7505 Kathryn Ave SE: April 26 – May 1,

City lot located at Eastern and Palomas, Eastern Ave and Palomas St: May 3 – 8,

John Marshall Health and Social Services Center located at 1500 Walter St SE: May 10 – 15.

For more information, visit cabq.gov/office-of-emergency-management/news/city-partners-with-fema-to-host-walk-up-vaccine-events.