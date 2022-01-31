ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is partnering with Best Buy Drugs to provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccine shots around the city. The next free clinic is Tuesday morning at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center starting at 9 a.m.

Other locations include Bear Canyon Senior Center, Los Volcanes Senior Center, Palo Duro 50+ Sports & Fitness Center, Palo Duro Senior Center, North Domingo Multigenerational Center, Barelas Senior Center, North Valley Senior Center, and Highland Senior Center. Visit their website for more dates and times.