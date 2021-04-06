CDC awards $24.6M to expand New Mexico COVID-19 vaccine programs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has been awarded $24,601,923 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to support local efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the award is part of $3 billion in funding that the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions in order to support vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts.

Funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and will reportedly provide support through the CDC’s existing immunization agreements in communities across the country. HHS reports the following requirements to ensure health equity and expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines:

75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; and,

60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

The CDC says funding can be used for things like hiring additional bilingual health care workers or to identify and train community members to conduct door-to-door outreach to raise awareness about vaccines and to help people sign up for appointments.

Additional information on where the funds will be distributed can be found online on the CDC’s website.