A woman holds up a sticker after getting her third “booster” dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department, August 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. – The clinic is one of the first in the city to offer “supplemental” third Covid-19 shots to people with immunological conditions, according to organizers. President Joe Biden said August 18 he will make Covid-19 booster shots available to all American adults beginning next month, as his administration warned that vaccines are showing a declining effectiveness against infection. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to outline a six-pronged federal effort to boost COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

The White House says Biden’s afternoon speech Thursday will encourage vaccinations for those who haven’t had a shot and promote new ways to protect those who are vaccinated.

He’ll also push efforts to safely keep schools open, as well as new ways to boost testing and promote mask requirements. And he’ll emphasize steps to boost the economic recovery and moves to improve treatment for those with COVID-19.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden would encourage vaccine mandates for workforces and schools.

Los Angeles public schools are expected to follow that encouragement by mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all students 12 and older. It is already required for all staff members.

The renewed focus on vaccine mandates comes as the U.S. continues seeing case rates rise with the delta and mu variants.

The U.S. death toll stands at more than 650,000, with one major forecast model projecting it will top 750,000 by Dec. 1.

Approximately 63% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 53% are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Vaccination rates have been increasing over the last few weeks since case rates began increasing again, but there are concerns that the U.S. will not have a significant enough percentage of the population vaccinated without mandates.

Mandates are already in place for federal employees, the military, multiple large private businesses and municipal offices.

Since United Airlines announced its mandate, more than half of the unvaccinated employees have received their shot. The remaining workers will risk termination or unpaid leave until they get a vaccine.

“We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, will return people to normal life. That’s what our objective is. So we want to be specific about what we’re trying to achieve,” Psaki said.