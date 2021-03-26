‘Better Call Saul’ cast to get COVID vaccine Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is encouraging people to get the vaccine with some familiar faces. County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada will be joined by Bob Odenkirk who plays Saul in ‘Better Call Saul’ and Rhea Seehorn who plays Kim Wexler. They will be getting their vaccine at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Saturday.

“This is the New Mexico acting community getting the leading role in the vaccination campaign,” says Commission Vice Chair Steven Michael Quezada in a news release. “This is not just the role of a lifetime, it’s the chance to save lives and let the community know the importance of getting the shot.”